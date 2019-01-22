Lottery State-by-State
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:
01-09-12-34-35
(one, nine, twelve, thirty-four, thirty-five)
2-5-7
(two, five, seven)
04-05-11-15-FREE-19-23-27-31
(four, five, eleven, fifteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $23,000
05-18-24-26-36-40
(five, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-six, forty)
0-1-8-6
(zero, one, eight, six)
0-0-2-5
(zero, zero, two, five)
9-1-7-4
(nine, one, seven, four)
13-19-61-62
(thirteen, nineteen, sixty-one, sixty-two)
02-03-13-34-42
(two, three, thirteen, thirty-four, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
03-12-34-36-42-43
(three, twelve, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $740,000
4-4, Wild: 3
(four, four; Wild: three)
7-9, Wild: 6
(seven, nine; Wild: six)
2-0-8, Wild: 3
(two, zero, eight; Wild: three)
1-0-9, Wild: 6
(one, zero, nine; Wild: six)
2-8-4-1, Wild: 3
(two, eight, four, one; Wild: three)
1-6-0-6, Wild: 6
(one, six, zero, six; Wild: six)
3-7-0-3-9, Wild: 3
(three, seven, zero, three, nine; Wild: three)
4-7-4-2-1, Wild: 6
(four, seven, four, two, one; Wild: six)
10-13-15-27-29
(ten, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $43,000
9-0-5-1
(nine, zero, five, one)
9-3-6-4
(nine, three, six, four)
09-14-17-23-24, Power-Up: 4
(nine, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-four; Power, Up: four)
1-8-9
(one, eight, nine)
0-7-1
(zero, seven, one)
4-0-6-4
(four, zero, six, four)
5-6-8-6
(five, six, eight, six)
2-4-6, Lucky Sum: 12
(two, four, six; Lucky Sum: twelve)
3-8-1, Lucky Sum: 12
(three, eight, one; Lucky Sum: twelve)
4-6-8, Lucky Sum: 18
(four, six, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
0-7-2-1, Lucky Sum: 10
(zero, seven, two, one; Lucky Sum: ten)
1-2-8-0, Lucky Sum: 11
(one, two, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: eleven)
4-5-6-0, Lucky Sum: 15
(four, five, six, zero; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
15-21-28-30-35, Bonus: 5
(fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-five; Bonus: five)
01-06-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-22-24
(one, six, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
02-03-04-05-07-08-09-10-12-13-14-23
(two, three, four, five, seven, eight, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-three)
01-02-03-06-07-09-11-13-15-16-18-23
(one, two, three, six, seven, nine, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three)
9-3-8-0, Sum It Up: 20
(nine, three, eight, zero; Sum It Up: twenty)
5-2-6-1, Sum It Up: 14
(five, two, six, one; Sum It Up: fourteen)
9-2-9-2, Sum It Up: 22
(nine, two, nine, two; Sum It Up: twenty-two)
2-8-4, Sum It Up: 14
(two, eight, four; Sum It Up: fourteen)
4-9-8, Sum It Up: 21
(four, nine, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-one)
7-2-9, Sum It Up: 18
(seven, two, nine; Sum It Up: eighteen)
03-07-11-23-32
(three, seven, eleven, twenty-three, thirty-two)
06-07-16-21-28
(six, seven, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight)
7-6-0
(seven, six, zero)
6-2-0
(six, two, zero)
3-2-1-8
(three, two, one, eight)
1-7-0-9
(one, seven, zero, nine)
02-09-11-17-18-23
(two, nine, eleven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three)
1-2-8
(one, two, eight)
7-1-3-4
(seven, one, three, four)
QC-AS-2H-8H-10S
(QC, AS, 2H, 8H, 10S)
01-07-18-19-26-38, Doubler: N
(one, seven, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)
03-10-17-24-29
(three, ten, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $55,000
1-7-9
(one, seven, nine)
1-0-1-3
(one, zero, one, three)