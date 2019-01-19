Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

02-06-15-18-20-23

(two, six, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three)

Daily 3

9-0-1

(nine, zero, one)

Daily 4

5-2-8-3

(five, two, eight, three)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

QC-5D-4H-3S-9S

(QC, 5D, 4H, 3S, 9S)

SuperCash

08-13-22-24-29-32, Doubler: N

(eight, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

08-10-16-27-29

(eight, ten, sixteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Daily Pick 3

8-2-3

(eight, two, three)

Daily Pick 4

7-4-4-8

(seven, four, four, eight)