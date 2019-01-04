Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:

OREGON

Lucky Lines

04-08-12-13-FREE-17-24-25-31

(four, eight, twelve, thirteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $35,000

Pick 4 1PM

2-6-0-5

(two, six, zero, five)

Pick 4 4PM

4-9-1-9

(four, nine, one, nine)

Pick 4 7PM

3-5-3-3

(three, five, three, three)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

04-06-26-32-38

(four, six, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Match 6 Lotto

14-19-27-40-44-48

(fourteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, forty, forty-four, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1.8 million

Pick 2 Day

4-6, Wild: 3

(four, six; Wild: three)

Pick 2 Evening

6-8, Wild: 9

(six, eight; Wild: nine)

Pick 3 Day

7-9-8, Wild: 3

(seven, nine, eight; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Evening

1-2-3, Wild: 9

(one, two, three; Wild: nine)

Pick 4 Day

1-4-0-3, Wild: 3

(one, four, zero, three; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Evening

7-1-0-1, Wild: 9

(seven, one, zero, one; Wild: nine)

Pick 5 Day

2-9-4-0-8, Wild: 3

(two, nine, four, zero, eight; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Evening

5-3-2-3-0, Wild: 9

(five, three, two, three, zero; Wild: nine)

Treasure Hunt

01-15-16-18-22

(one, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

7-1-8-9

(seven, one, eight, nine)

Numbers Midday

5-7-2-9

(five, seven, two, nine)

Wild Money

05-11-14-24-32, Extra: 35

(five, eleven, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-two; Extra: thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $46,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

11-13-16-20-37, Power-Up: 2

(eleven, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, thirty-seven; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

2-8-0

(two, eight, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

2-2-5

(two, two, five)

Pick 4 Evening

3-6-8-7

(three, six, eight, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

0-8-0-9

(zero, eight, zero, nine)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

2-7-1, Lucky Sum: 10

(two, seven, one; Lucky Sum: ten)

Cash 3 Midday

1-7-8, Lucky Sum: 16

(one, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 3 Morning

2-5-8, Lucky Sum: 15

(two, five, eight; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Cash 4 Evening

6-1-9-9, Lucky Sum: 25

(six, one, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

Cash 4 Midday

7-6-3-7, Lucky Sum: 23

(seven, six, three, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

Cash 4 Morning

1-7-1-8, Lucky Sum: 17

(one, seven, one, eight; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

02-04-06-07-08-09-11-12-16-19-21-24

(two, four, six, seven, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-05-08-11-13-16-17-18-20-21-23

(one, two, five, eight, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

01-04-05-06-08-09-11-12-14-20-22-24

(one, four, five, six, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

1-8-5-9, Sum It Up: 23

(one, eight, five, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-three)

Daily 4 Evening

9-5-7-8, Sum It Up: 29

(nine, five, seven, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-nine)

Daily 4 Morning

4-4-0-6, Sum It Up: 14

(four, four, zero, six; Sum It Up: fourteen)

Pick 3 Day

3-9-7, Sum It Up: 19

(three, nine, seven; Sum It Up: nineteen)

Pick 3 Evening

4-2-8, Sum It Up: 14

(four, two, eight; Sum It Up: fourteen)

Pick 3 Morning

8-9-8, Sum It Up: 25

(eight, nine, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-five)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

05-14-15-21-34

(five, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-four)

Cash 5 Night

23-25-27-28-32

(twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Pick 3 Day

6-6-5

(six, six, five)

Pick 3 Night

7-1-5

(seven, one, five)

Pick 4 Day

6-6-8-3

(six, six, eight, three)

Pick 4 Night

2-2-2-5

(two, two, two, five)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

3-1-2

(three, one, two)

Keno

01-08-11-13-14-19-20-24-32-36-37-48-51-55-57-61-69-72-73-75

(one, eight, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-five)

Match 4

05-07-15-16

(five, seven, fifteen, sixteen)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

09-10-11-16-18-19

(nine, ten, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen)

Daily 3

3-7-6

(three, seven, six)

Daily 4

8-2-6-3

(eight, two, six, three)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

QC-KH-AH-8C-4H

(QC, KH, AH, 8C, 4H)

SuperCash

16-21-22-27-33-38, Doubler: N

(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

02-09-15-17-30

(two, nine, fifteen, seventeen, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $59,000

Daily Pick 3

2-6-7

(two, six, seven)

Daily Pick 4

8-7-4-6

(eight, seven, four, six)