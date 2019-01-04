Lottery State-by-State
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:
04-08-12-13-FREE-17-24-25-31
(four, eight, twelve, thirteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $35,000
2-6-0-5
(two, six, zero, five)
4-9-1-9
(four, nine, one, nine)
3-5-3-3
(three, five, three, three)
04-06-26-32-38
(four, six, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
14-19-27-40-44-48
(fourteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, forty, forty-four, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1.8 million
4-6, Wild: 3
(four, six; Wild: three)
6-8, Wild: 9
(six, eight; Wild: nine)
7-9-8, Wild: 3
(seven, nine, eight; Wild: three)
1-2-3, Wild: 9
(one, two, three; Wild: nine)
1-4-0-3, Wild: 3
(one, four, zero, three; Wild: three)
7-1-0-1, Wild: 9
(seven, one, zero, one; Wild: nine)
2-9-4-0-8, Wild: 3
(two, nine, four, zero, eight; Wild: three)
5-3-2-3-0, Wild: 9
(five, three, two, three, zero; Wild: nine)
01-15-16-18-22
(one, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
7-1-8-9
(seven, one, eight, nine)
5-7-2-9
(five, seven, two, nine)
05-11-14-24-32, Extra: 35
(five, eleven, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-two; Extra: thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $46,000
11-13-16-20-37, Power-Up: 2
(eleven, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, thirty-seven; Power, Up: two)
2-8-0
(two, eight, zero)
2-2-5
(two, two, five)
3-6-8-7
(three, six, eight, seven)
0-8-0-9
(zero, eight, zero, nine)
2-7-1, Lucky Sum: 10
(two, seven, one; Lucky Sum: ten)
1-7-8, Lucky Sum: 16
(one, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
2-5-8, Lucky Sum: 15
(two, five, eight; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
6-1-9-9, Lucky Sum: 25
(six, one, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
7-6-3-7, Lucky Sum: 23
(seven, six, three, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
1-7-1-8, Lucky Sum: 17
(one, seven, one, eight; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
02-04-06-07-08-09-11-12-16-19-21-24
(two, four, six, seven, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
01-02-05-08-11-13-16-17-18-20-21-23
(one, two, five, eight, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)
01-04-05-06-08-09-11-12-14-20-22-24
(one, four, five, six, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
1-8-5-9, Sum It Up: 23
(one, eight, five, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-three)
9-5-7-8, Sum It Up: 29
(nine, five, seven, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-nine)
4-4-0-6, Sum It Up: 14
(four, four, zero, six; Sum It Up: fourteen)
3-9-7, Sum It Up: 19
(three, nine, seven; Sum It Up: nineteen)
4-2-8, Sum It Up: 14
(four, two, eight; Sum It Up: fourteen)
8-9-8, Sum It Up: 25
(eight, nine, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-five)
05-14-15-21-34
(five, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-four)
23-25-27-28-32
(twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
6-6-5
(six, six, five)
7-1-5
(seven, one, five)
6-6-8-3
(six, six, eight, three)
2-2-2-5
(two, two, two, five)
3-1-2
(three, one, two)
01-08-11-13-14-19-20-24-32-36-37-48-51-55-57-61-69-72-73-75
(one, eight, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-five)
05-07-15-16
(five, seven, fifteen, sixteen)
09-10-11-16-18-19
(nine, ten, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen)
3-7-6
(three, seven, six)
8-2-6-3
(eight, two, six, three)
QC-KH-AH-8C-4H
(QC, KH, AH, 8C, 4H)
16-21-22-27-33-38, Doubler: N
(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)
02-09-15-17-30
(two, nine, fifteen, seventeen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $59,000
2-6-7
(two, six, seven)
8-7-4-6
(eight, seven, four, six)