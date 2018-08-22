https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/lottery/article/Lottery-State-by-State-13173004.php
Lottery State-by-State
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:
01-10-11-20-23-25
(one, ten, eleven, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five)
5-5-6
(five, five, six)
1-1-3-7
(one, one, three, seven)
QD-QS-5C-5D-3S
(QD, QS, 5C, 5D, 3S)
01-08-15-23-25-38, Doubler: Y
(one, eight, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-eight; Doubler: Y)
02-13-26-30-31
(two, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $114,000
3-8-8
(three, eight, eight)
1-4-9-0
(one, four, nine, zero)
View Comments