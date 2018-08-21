Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

01-03-17-32-35

(one, three, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-five)

Pick 3

4-1-3

(four, one, three)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

04-06-09-16-FREE-20-21-28-29

(four, six, nine, sixteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $23,000

Megabucks

03-08-16-26-31-45

(three, eight, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, forty-five)

Pick 4 1PM

8-8-1-8

(eight, eight, one, eight)

Pick 4 4PM

8-4-5-8

(eight, four, five, eight)

Pick 4 7PM

5-9-3-2

(five, nine, three, two)

Win for Life

49-53-56-76

(forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-six, seventy-six)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

11-31-40-41-43

(eleven, thirty-one, forty, forty-one, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

Match 6 Lotto

05-09-27-28-37-38

(five, nine, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million

Pick 2 Day

2-3, Wild: 5

(two, three; Wild: five)

Pick 2 Evening

0-0, Wild: 8

(zero, zero; Wild: eight)

Pick 3 Day

2-6-4, Wild: 5

(two, six, four; Wild: five)

Pick 3 Evening

3-7-1, Wild: 8

(three, seven, one; Wild: eight)

Pick 4 Day

2-7-9-6, Wild: 5

(two, seven, nine, six; Wild: five)

Pick 4 Evening

0-8-3-8, Wild: 8

(zero, eight, three, eight; Wild: eight)

Pick 5 Day

5-4-3-4-4, Wild: 5

(five, four, three, four, four; Wild: five)

Pick 5 Evening

1-1-4-6-8, Wild: 8

(one, one, four, six, eight; Wild: eight)

Treasure Hunt

16-21-25-26-28

(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

9-4-4-1

(nine, four, four, one)

Numbers Midday

0-9-3-5

(zero, nine, three, five)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

01-02-12-18-24, Power-Up: 2

(one, two, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

8-0-1

(eight, zero, one)

Pick 3 Midday

3-8-4

(three, eight, four)

Pick 4 Evening

7-6-7-2

(seven, six, seven, two)

Pick 4 Midday

0-7-7-7

(zero, seven, seven, seven)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

6-8-6, Lucky Sum: 20

(six, eight, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Cash 3 Midday

6-9-5, Lucky Sum: 20

(six, nine, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Cash 3 Morning

1-3-9, Lucky Sum: 13

(one, three, nine; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 4 Evening

1-4-8-0, Lucky Sum: 13

(one, four, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 4 Midday

2-2-0-8, Lucky Sum: 12

(two, two, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 4 Morning

4-6-4-8, Lucky Sum: 22

(four, six, four, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Tennessee Cash

05-21-24-26-29, Bonus: 5

(five, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine; Bonus: five)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

03-04-05-07-08-09-14-16-17-20-21-22

(three, four, five, seven, eight, nine, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-08-09-16-17-19-20-21-22-23-24

(one, two, eight, nine, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

02-03-04-08-09-10-14-18-19-20-23-24

(two, three, four, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

3-2-4-8, Sum It Up: 17

(three, two, four, eight; Sum It Up: seventeen)

Daily 4 Evening

8-9-8-9, Sum It Up: 34

(eight, nine, eight, nine; Sum It Up: thirty-four)

Daily 4 Morning

0-2-4-9, Sum It Up: 15

(zero, two, four, nine; Sum It Up: fifteen)

Pick 3 Day

2-5-3, Sum It Up: 10

(two, five, three; Sum It Up: ten)

Pick 3 Evening

3-1-2, Sum It Up: 6

(three, one, two; Sum It Up: six)

Pick 3 Morning

3-7-0, Sum It Up: 10

(three, seven, zero; Sum It Up: ten)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

04-07-10-27-34

(four, seven, ten, twenty-seven, thirty-four)

Cash 5 Night

06-11-15-20-32

(six, eleven, fifteen, twenty, thirty-two)

Pick 3 Day

8-7-6

(eight, seven, six)

Pick 3 Night

6-8-6

(six, eight, six)

Pick 4 Day

4-4-2-7

(four, four, two, seven)

Pick 4 Night

7-9-1-5

(seven, nine, one, five)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

4-5-7

(four, five, seven)

Daily 4

6-3-8-0

(six, three, eight, zero)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

AC-AD-AS-2D-8S

(AC, AD, AS, 2D, 8S)

SuperCash

01-08-09-28-32-33, Doubler: N

(one, eight, nine, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-three; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

03-09-20-25-26

(three, nine, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $76,000

Daily Pick 3

1-7-7

(one, seven, seven)

Daily Pick 4

3-9-6-2

(three, nine, six, two)