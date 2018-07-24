Lottery State-by-State
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:
04-06-15-27-36
(four, six, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-six)
7-4-9
(seven, four, nine)
04-06-09-16-FREE-20-22-25-31
(four, six, nine, sixteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $21,000
11-13-27-35-36-46
(eleven, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-six)
5-1-4-3
(five, one, four, three)
2-6-2-5
(two, six, two, five)
9-8-4-2
(nine, eight, four, two)
29-30-50-56
(twenty-nine, thirty, fifty, fifty-six)
07-08-14-28-39
(seven, eight, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
15-25-32-42-46-48
(fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-six, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million
0-8, Wild: 8
(zero, eight; Wild: eight)
9-6, Wild: 6
(nine, six; Wild: six)
1-9-8, Wild: 8
(one, nine, eight; Wild: eight)
6-2-4, Wild: 6
(six, two, four; Wild: six)
9-0-1-9, Wild: 8
(nine, zero, one, nine; Wild: eight)
5-0-8-9, Wild: 6
(five, zero, eight, nine; Wild: six)
9-6-7-3-3, Wild: 8
(nine, six, seven, three, three; Wild: eight)
7-9-3-5-4, Wild: 6
(seven, nine, three, five, four; Wild: six)
04-06-18-20-30
(four, six, eighteen, twenty, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $68,000
9-1-8-8
(nine, one, eight, eight)
5-9-7-7
(five, nine, seven, seven)
01-15-18-24-33, Power-Up: 2
(one, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-three; Power, Up: two)
9-3-0
(nine, three, zero)
6-0-1
(six, zero, one)
5-7-0-8
(five, seven, zero, eight)
0-6-1-6
(zero, six, one, six)
3-1-1, Lucky Sum: 5
(three, one, one; Lucky Sum: five)
8-4-9, Lucky Sum: 21
(eight, four, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
8-9-6, Lucky Sum: 23
(eight, nine, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
9-4-3-7, Lucky Sum: 23
(nine, four, three, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
3-9-4-7, Lucky Sum: 23
(three, nine, four, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
0-1-5-1, Lucky Sum: 7
(zero, one, five, one; Lucky Sum: seven)
03-11-17-27-28, Bonus: 1
(three, eleven, seventeen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight; Bonus: one)
01-02-03-07-09-13-14-15-17-19-20-24
(one, two, three, seven, nine, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four)
03-05-06-07-08-09-12-13-16-21-22-24
(three, five, six, seven, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-02-03-04-05-06-07-13-17-18-19-21
(one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
7-9-8-8, Sum It Up: 32
(seven, nine, eight, eight; Sum It Up: thirty-two)
2-7-9-6, Sum It Up: 24
(two, seven, nine, six; Sum It Up: twenty-four)
4-2-9-9, Sum It Up: 24
(four, two, nine, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-four)
8-6-8, Sum It Up: 22
(eight, six, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-two)
1-1-2, Sum It Up: 4
(one, one, two; Sum It Up: four)
2-1-2, Sum It Up: 5
(two, one, two; Sum It Up: five)
01-10-11-19-33
(one, ten, eleven, nineteen, thirty-three)
06-20-22-30-34
(six, twenty, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-four)
3-5-9
(three, five, nine)
3-2-6
(three, two, six)
8-9-8-7
(eight, nine, eight, seven)
3-4-9-5
(three, four, nine, five)
01-07-13-21-22-23
(one, seven, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
9-3-4
(nine, three, four)
0-7-8-2
(zero, seven, eight, two)
AH-AS-4C-6D-10D
(AH, AS, 4C, 6D, 10D)
02-21-25-32-36-39, Doubler: N
(two, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)
07-09-14-17-21
(seven, nine, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $48,000
9-3-9
(nine, three, nine)
6-7-4-4
(six, seven, four, four)