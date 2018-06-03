Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

02-07-08-09-10-11-13-16-19-20-21-23

(two, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-04-08-13-14-15-16-18-19-24

(one, two, three, four, eight, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

03-04-06-07-08-10-12-13-14-15-18-20

(three, four, six, seven, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty)

All or Nothing Night

05-07-08-09-13-14-15-17-19-20-21-22

(five, seven, eight, nine, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Cash 5

02-12-14-28-35

(two, twelve, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five)

Daily 4 Day

7-7-1-6, Sum It Up: 21

(seven, seven, one, six; Sum It Up: twenty-one)

Daily 4 Evening

2-1-3-2, Sum It Up: 8

(two, one, three, two; Sum It Up: eight)

Daily 4 Morning

3-6-8-9, Sum It Up: 26

(three, six, eight, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-six)

Daily 4 Night

8-0-6-3, Sum It Up: 17

(eight, zero, six, three; Sum It Up: seventeen)

Lotto

06-26-34-40-43-54

(six, twenty-six, thirty-four, forty, forty-three, fifty-four)

Pick 3 Day

8-7-2, Sum It Up: 17

(eight, seven, two; Sum It Up: seventeen)

Pick 3 Evening

1-6-6, Sum It Up: 13

(one, six, six; Sum It Up: thirteen)

Pick 3 Morning

5-1-2, Sum It Up: 8

(five, one, two; Sum It Up: eight)

Pick 3 Night

2-0-7, Sum It Up: 9

(two, zero, seven; Sum It Up: nine)

Triple Chance

01-04-09-10-11-15-22-26-27-54

(one, four, nine, ten, eleven, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, fifty-four)

VIRGINIA

Bank a Million

06-07-11-21-22-31, Bonus: 35

(six, seven, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-one; Bonus: thirty-five)

Cash 5 Day

02-04-08-18-32

(two, four, eight, eighteen, thirty-two)

Cash 5 Night

09-14-16-22-23

(nine, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Pick 3 Day

6-1-3

(six, one, three)

Pick 3 Night

3-6-9

(three, six, nine)

Pick 4 Day

9-3-8-7

(nine, three, eight, seven)

Pick 4 Night

2-8-0-2

(two, eight, zero, two)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

8-6-2

(eight, six, two)

Hit 5

02-14-26-29-36

(two, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-six)

Keno

02-05-06-10-11-27-31-34-35-39-44-46-48-50-60-61-62-65-77-79

(two, five, six, ten, eleven, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-five, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)

Lotto

07-08-22-24-31-48

(seven, eight, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-eight)

Match 4

03-08-09-10

(three, eight, nine, ten)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

0-4-3

(zero, four, three)

Daily 4

9-3-8-2

(nine, three, eight, two)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

2D-5H-6H-6S-8S

(2D, 5H, 6H, 6S, 8S)

Megabucks

11-13-34-38-45-49

(eleven, thirteen, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-five, forty-nine)

SuperCash

12-17-20-23-32-36, Doubler: Y

(twelve, seventeen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-six; Doubler: Y)

Badger 5

04-06-07-13-16

(four, six, seven, thirteen, sixteen)

Daily Pick 3

9-5-7

(nine, five, seven)

Daily Pick 4

8-0-8-3

(eight, zero, eight, three)