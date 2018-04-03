Lottery State-by-State
Updated 11:20 pm, Monday, April 2, 2018
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:
07-12-30-34-36
(seven, twelve, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six)
9-7-3
(nine, seven, three)
01-07-12-14-FREE-20-21-28-29
(one, seven, twelve, fourteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $13,000
02-04-13-18-23-48
(two, four, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-three, forty-eight)
5-5-7-4
(five, five, seven, four)
0-4-0-2
(zero, four, zero, two)
3-7-5-3
(three, seven, five, three)
11-19-60-73
(eleven, nineteen, sixty, seventy-three)
03-06-12-24-42
(three, six, twelve, twenty-four, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $650,000
06-07-40-41-47-48
(six, seven, forty, forty-one, forty-seven, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $4 million
7-4, Wild: 7
(seven, four; Wild: seven)
1-9, Wild: 9
(one, nine; Wild: nine)
3-0-3, Wild: 7
(three, zero, three; Wild: seven)
4-7-5, Wild: 9
(four, seven, five; Wild: nine)
1-4-2-0, Wild: 7
(one, four, two, zero; Wild: seven)
8-4-3-7, Wild: 9
(eight, four, three, seven; Wild: nine)
1-5-4-5-0, Wild: 7
(one, five, four, five, zero; Wild: seven)
1-3-8-5-2, Wild: 9
(one, three, eight, five, two; Wild: nine)
01-07-23-25-28
(one, seven, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
9-4-1-2
(nine, four, one, two)
3-0-8-6
(three, zero, eight, six)
04-15-16-24-30, Power-Up: 3
(four, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty; Power, Up: three)
4-3-0
(four, three, zero)
3-5-4
(three, five, four)
8-6-3-5
(eight, six, three, five)
9-3-0-3
(nine, three, zero, three)
8-4-3, Lucky Sum: 15
(eight, four, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
5-7-2, Lucky Sum: 14
(five, seven, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
9-9-3, Lucky Sum: 21
(nine, nine, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
6-8-8-2, Lucky Sum: 24
(six, eight, eight, two; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
2-8-5-8, Lucky Sum: 23
(two, eight, five, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
0-5-4-0, Lucky Sum: 9
(zero, five, four, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)
10-11-16-21-25, Bonus: 4
(ten, eleven, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-five; Bonus: four)
04-07-10-11-13-16-18-20-21-22-23-24
(four, seven, ten, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
04-05-13-14-15-16-17-19-20-21-23-24
(four, five, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
02-03-04-05-09-10-11-12-13-18-20-24
(two, three, four, five, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four)
0-7-1-4, Sum It Up: 12
(zero, seven, one, four; Sum It Up: twelve)
4-7-8-6, Sum It Up: 25
(four, seven, eight, six; Sum It Up: twenty-five)
1-5-4-8, Sum It Up: 18
(one, five, four, eight; Sum It Up: eighteen)
9-8-7, Sum It Up: 24
(nine, eight, seven; Sum It Up: twenty-four)
2-3-3, Sum It Up: 8
(two, three, three; Sum It Up: eight)
8-2-6, Sum It Up: 16
(eight, two, six; Sum It Up: sixteen)
05-13-18-31-33
(five, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-three)
01-05-07-14-34
(one, five, seven, fourteen, thirty-four)
3-1-1
(three, one, one)
2-5-5
(two, five, five)
7-6-1-2
(seven, six, one, two)
9-3-1-3
(nine, three, one, three)
07-11-14-16-18-25
(seven, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five)
3-9-0
(three, nine, zero)
9-6-8-4
(nine, six, eight, four)
JD-JH-KS-8D-9H
(JD, JH, KS, 8D, 9H)
04-12-13-20-21-30, Doubler: N
(four, twelve, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty; Doubler: N)
03-11-13-16-25
(three, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $11,000
7-6-9
(seven, six, nine)
5-1-9-5
(five, one, nine, five)