Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

07-12-30-34-36

(seven, twelve, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six)

9-7-3

(nine, seven, three)

01-07-12-14-FREE-20-21-28-29

(one, seven, twelve, fourteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $13,000

02-04-13-18-23-48

(two, four, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-three, forty-eight)

5-5-7-4

(five, five, seven, four)

0-4-0-2

(zero, four, zero, two)

3-7-5-3

(three, seven, five, three)

11-19-60-73

(eleven, nineteen, sixty, seventy-three)

03-06-12-24-42

(three, six, twelve, twenty-four, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $650,000

06-07-40-41-47-48

(six, seven, forty, forty-one, forty-seven, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $4 million

7-4, Wild: 7

(seven, four; Wild: seven)

1-9, Wild: 9

(one, nine; Wild: nine)

3-0-3, Wild: 7

(three, zero, three; Wild: seven)

4-7-5, Wild: 9

(four, seven, five; Wild: nine)

1-4-2-0, Wild: 7

(one, four, two, zero; Wild: seven)

8-4-3-7, Wild: 9

(eight, four, three, seven; Wild: nine)

1-5-4-5-0, Wild: 7

(one, five, four, five, zero; Wild: seven)

1-3-8-5-2, Wild: 9

(one, three, eight, five, two; Wild: nine)

01-07-23-25-28

(one, seven, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

9-4-1-2

(nine, four, one, two)

3-0-8-6

(three, zero, eight, six)

04-15-16-24-30, Power-Up: 3

(four, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty; Power, Up: three)

4-3-0

(four, three, zero)

3-5-4

(three, five, four)

8-6-3-5

(eight, six, three, five)

9-3-0-3

(nine, three, zero, three)

8-4-3, Lucky Sum: 15

(eight, four, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

5-7-2, Lucky Sum: 14

(five, seven, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

9-9-3, Lucky Sum: 21

(nine, nine, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

6-8-8-2, Lucky Sum: 24

(six, eight, eight, two; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

2-8-5-8, Lucky Sum: 23

(two, eight, five, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

0-5-4-0, Lucky Sum: 9

(zero, five, four, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)

10-11-16-21-25, Bonus: 4

(ten, eleven, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-five; Bonus: four)

04-07-10-11-13-16-18-20-21-22-23-24

(four, seven, ten, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

04-05-13-14-15-16-17-19-20-21-23-24

(four, five, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

02-03-04-05-09-10-11-12-13-18-20-24

(two, three, four, five, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four)

0-7-1-4, Sum It Up: 12

(zero, seven, one, four; Sum It Up: twelve)

4-7-8-6, Sum It Up: 25

(four, seven, eight, six; Sum It Up: twenty-five)

1-5-4-8, Sum It Up: 18

(one, five, four, eight; Sum It Up: eighteen)

9-8-7, Sum It Up: 24

(nine, eight, seven; Sum It Up: twenty-four)

2-3-3, Sum It Up: 8

(two, three, three; Sum It Up: eight)

8-2-6, Sum It Up: 16

(eight, two, six; Sum It Up: sixteen)

05-13-18-31-33

(five, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-three)

01-05-07-14-34

(one, five, seven, fourteen, thirty-four)

3-1-1

(three, one, one)

2-5-5

(two, five, five)

7-6-1-2

(seven, six, one, two)

9-3-1-3

(nine, three, one, three)

07-11-14-16-18-25

(seven, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five)

3-9-0

(three, nine, zero)

9-6-8-4

(nine, six, eight, four)

JD-JH-KS-8D-9H

(JD, JH, KS, 8D, 9H)

04-12-13-20-21-30, Doubler: N

(four, twelve, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty; Doubler: N)

03-11-13-16-25

(three, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $11,000

7-6-9

(seven, six, nine)

5-1-9-5

(five, one, nine, five)