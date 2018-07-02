This gazpacho shines after a sherry vinegar marinade bath





Photo: AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 This image provided by America's Test Kitchen in June 2018 shows the cover for the cookbook “All-Time Best Soups.” It includes a recipe for classic gazpacho. (America's Test Kitchen via AP) This image provided by America's Test Kitchen in June 2018 shows the cover for the cookbook “All-Time Best Soups.” It includes a recipe for classic gazpacho. (America's Test Kitchen via AP) Photo: AP Image 2 of 2 This undated photo provided by America's Test Kitchen in June 2018 shows classic gazpacho soup in Brookline, Mass. This recipe appears in the cookbook “All-Time Best Soups.” (Carl Tremblay/America's Test Kitchen via AP) less This undated photo provided by America's Test Kitchen in June 2018 shows classic gazpacho soup in Brookline, Mass. This recipe appears in the cookbook “All-Time Best Soups.” (Carl Tremblay/America's Test ... more Photo: Carl Tremblay, AP This gazpacho shines after a sherry vinegar marinade bath 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Hand-cut vegetables marinated in seasoned vinegar are the key to this stellar gazpacho.

Chopping the vegetables by hand ensured they retained their color and firm texture. Letting them sit briefly in a sherry vinegar marinade guaranteed well-seasoned vegetables, while a combination of tomato juice and ice cubes (which helped chill the soup) provided the right amount of liquid.

Chilling our soup for a minimum of 4 hours was critical to allow the flavors to develop and meld. Use a Vidalia, Maui, or Walla Walla onion here. This recipe makes a large quantity because the leftovers are so good, but it can be halved if you prefer.

Traditionally, diners garnish their gazpacho with more of the same diced vegetables that are in the soup, so cut some extra vegetables when you prepare those called for in the recipe.

Serve with croutons, chopped pitted black olives, chopped hard-cooked eggs, and finely diced avocados. For a finishing touch, serve in chilled bowls.

CLASSIC GAZPACHO

Servings: 8-10

Start to finish: 4 hours

1 1/2 pounds tomatoes, cored and cut into ¼-inch dice

2 red bell peppers, stemmed, seeded, and cut into ¼-inch dice

2 small cucumbers (1 cucumber peeled, both sliced lengthwise, seeded, and cut into 1/4-inch dice)

1/2 small sweet onion or 2 large shallots, minced

1/3 cup sherry vinegar

2 garlic cloves, minced

Salt and pepper

5 cups tomato juice

8 ice cubes

1 teaspoon hot sauce (optional)

Extra-virgin olive oil

Combine tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, onion, vinegar, garlic, and 2 teaspoons salt in large (at least 4-quart) bowl and season with pepper to taste. Let stand until vegetables just begin to release their juices, about 5 minutes. Stir in tomato juice, ice cubes, and hot sauce, if using. Cover and refrigerate to blend flavors, at least 4 hours or up to 2 days.

Discard any unmelted ice cubes and season soup with salt and pepper to taste. Serve cold, drizzling individual portions with oil.

___

Nutrition information per serving: 111 calories; 4 calories from fat; 0 g fat (0 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 0 mg cholesterol; 327 mg sodium; 22 g carbohydrate; 4 g fiber; 15 g sugar; 2 g protein.

___

For more recipes, cooking tips and ingredient and product reviews, visit https://www.americastestkitchen.com . Find more recipes like Classic Gazpacho in "All-Time Best Soups ."

___

America's Test Kitchen provided this article to The Associated Press