Rihanna to launch new fashion label with LVMH

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2018 file photo, singer Rihanna attends the 4th annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Rihanna is partnering with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton to launch a new fashion label. The pop star, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, announced Friday, May 10, 2019, that a new line called Fenty will debut this spring and will be based in Paris. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2018 file photo, singer Rihanna attends the 4th annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Rihanna is partnering with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton to launch a new ... more Photo: Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Photo: Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Rihanna to launch new fashion label with LVMH 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Rihanna is partnering with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton to launch a new fashion label.

The pop star, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, announced Friday that a new line called Fenty will debut this spring and will be based in Paris.

Fenty "is centered on Rihanna, developed by her, and takes shape with her vision in terms of ready to wear, shoes and accessories, including commerciality and communication of the brand," according to a press release.

Rihanna, who already has the lines Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, says in a statement that "designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us ... I couldn't imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I'm ready for the world to see what we have built together."