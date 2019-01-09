No more than 1 wife: Israel looks to tackle Bedouin polygamy

FILE - This Oct. 20, 2014 file photo, shows a view of Hura, a predominantly Bedouin town in the Israeli Negev desert. Israel has begun cracking down on polygamy among the country’s Bedouins, after decades of turning a blind eye to the old custom that remains widespread in the community. But many Bedouins, complaining of systematic neglect and discrimination by Israeli governments, see only a ploy to curb their population growth and criminalize their community members. less FILE - This Oct. 20, 2014 file photo, shows a view of Hura, a predominantly Bedouin town in the Israeli Negev desert. Israel has begun cracking down on polygamy among the country’s Bedouins, after decades of ... more Photo: Tsafrir Abayov, AP Photo: Tsafrir Abayov, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close No more than 1 wife: Israel looks to tackle Bedouin polygamy 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

LAKIYA, Israel (AP) — Israel has begun cracking down on polygamy among the country's Bedouins, after decades of turning a blind eye to the old custom that remains widespread in the community.

For the first time, suspected Bedouin polygamists are being prosecuted.

But many Bedouins, who complain of systematic neglect and discrimination by successive Israeli governments, see only a ploy to curb their population growth and criminalize their community members.

Israeli Justice Ministry's Emi Palmor, who spearheads the campaign, says she's determined to enforce the law but is trying to do so with input from the community. She said she has spent two years researching the issue.

Around 20 to 30 percent of Bedouin men practice polygamy, according to government figures, with the rate climbing as high as 60 percent in some villages.