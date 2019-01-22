Cheesy nachos that are sure to get your party started

These nachos are a cinch to make and can turn after-school snack time for a few kids into something of a fiesta. Or double the recipe and use a 13-by-9-inch baking dish, and you'll have enough nachos to really get the party started!

If you like your nachos spicy, layer in some drained pickled jalapeno chiles along with the scallions. Monterey Jack cheese melts well and is the classic choice for nachos, but cheddar works too. Follow this recipe with your kids.

NACHOS

Servings: 4-6

Start to finish: 35 minutes

Prepare Ingredients:

1 (15-ounce) can pinto beans

4 ounces tortilla chips

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

2 scallions, sliced thin

1 cup tomato salsa

Greek yogurt or sour cream

Gather Cooking Equipment:

Colander

Can opener

1/2 cup dry measuring cup

8-by-8-inch square baking dish

Oven mitts

Cooling rack

Spoon

Start Cooking!

Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 400 F. Set colander in sink. Open can of pinto beans and pour into colander. Rinse beans with cold water and shake colander to drain well. Measure out 1/2 cup beans; refrigerate remaining beans for another use.

Spread half of chips in even layer in 8-by-8-inch square baking dish. Sprinkle chips evenly with half of cheese.

Sprinkle beans over cheese, then sprinkle half of scallions on top. Repeat with remaining chips, cheese, and scallions.

Place baking dish in oven and bake until cheese is melted, 7 to 10 minutes. Use oven mitts to remove nachos from oven (ask an adult for help). Place baking dish on cooling rack. Let cool for 2 minutes.

Spoon half of salsa over top of nachos. Serve with remaining salsa and yogurt.

___

Nutrition information per serving: 237 calories; 100 calories from fat; 11 g fat ( 4 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 18 mg cholesterol; 596 mg sodium; 25 g carbohydrate; 5 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 10 g protein.

___

For more recipes, cooking tips and ingredient and product reviews, visit https://www.americastestkitchen.com. Find more recipes like Nachos in "Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs ."

___

America's Test Kitchen provided this article to The Associated Press.