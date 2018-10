British actor Michael Caine poses for a photograph in London, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. The 85-year-old star reminisces fondly about his life in his book "Blowing the Bloody Doors Off," published Tuesday Oct. 23, 2018, in the United States, which is part memoir and part advice manual for aspiring actors and anyone else nursing an elusive dream of success. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) less