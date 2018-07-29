Líderes en la Liga Americana
BATEO_Betts, Boston, .346; Altuve, Houston, .329; Martínez, Boston, .324; Segura, Seattle, .317; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Trout, Los Angeles, .310; Rosario, Minnesota, .306; Brantley, Cleveland, .304; Simmons, Los Angeles, .304; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .301.
CARRERAS_Lindor, Cleveland, 90; Betts, Boston, 83; Trout, Los Angeles, 78; Martínez, Boston, 76; Ramírez, Cleveland, 73; Benintendi, Boston, 72; Springer, Houston, 72; Bregman, Houston, 71; Judge, Nueva York, 70; Rosario, Minnesota, 69.
IMPULSADAS_Martínez, Boston, 86; KDavis, Oakland, 79; Ramírez, Cleveland, 73; Encarnación, Cleveland, 71; Bregman, Houston, 70; Haniger, Seattle, 68; Lindor, Cleveland, 66; Lowrie, Oakland, 66; Machado, Los Angeles, 65; 3 empatados en 64.
HITS_Altuve, Houston, 134; Rosario, Minnesota, 127; Segura, Seattle, 126; Martínez, Boston, 123; Lindor, Cleveland, 122; Castellanos, Detroit, 120; Merrifield, Kansas City, 118; Betts, Boston, 117; Machado, Los Angeles, 115; Jones, Baltimore, 114.
DOBLES_Escobar, Arizona, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Bregman, Houston, 33; Castellanos, Detroit, 31; Merrifield, Kansas City, 31; Andújar, Nueva York, 30; Bogaerts, Boston, 30; Abreu, Chicago, 29; Jones, Baltimore, 28; Smoak, Toronto, 28.
TRIPLES_Sánchez, Chicago, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Hernández, Toronto, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 5; Moncada, Chicago, 5; Profar, Texas, 5; 6 empatados en 4.
JONRONES_Martínez, Boston, 32; Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 29; KDavis, Oakland, 27; Lindor, Cleveland, 27; Gallo, Texas, 26; Judge, Nueva York, 26; Betts, Boston, 25; Cruz, Seattle, 25; 2 empatados en 24.
BASES ROBADAS_Gordon, Seattle, 24; Merrifield, Kansas City, 22; Ramírez, Cleveland, 22; Anderson, Chicago, 21; Betts, Boston, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; Benintendi, Boston, 18; DeShields, Texas, 18; Smith, Tampa Bay, 18; RDavis, Cleveland, 16.
PITCHEO_Severino, Nueva York, 14-4; Porcello, Boston, 13-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Price, Boston, 11-6; Rodríguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4.
ERA_Sale, Boston, 2.04; Verlander, Houston, 2.24; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.27; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.32; Cole, Houston, 2.54; Skaggs, Los Angeles, 2.62; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.88; Morton, Houston, 2.89; Severino, Nueva York, 2.94; Gonzales, Seattle, 3.38.
PONCHETES_Sale, Boston, 207; Bauer, Cleveland, 192; Verlander, Houston, 190; Cole, Houston, 186; Severino, Nueva York, 157; Paxton, Seattle, 155; Morton, Houston, 151; Berrios, Minnesota, 136; Kluber, Cleveland, 134; Snell, Tampa Bay, 134.