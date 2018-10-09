-
This picture taken on Dec. 18, 2017, shows the statue of the Ain El Fouara fountain located in the heart of Setif, nearly 300 kilometers (185 miles) east of Algiers, the Algerian capital, after being vandalized in 2017. The colonial-era statue is the work of French sculptor Francis Saint Vidal, dating to 1889. A man with a hammer has attacked and damaged a statue of a bare-breasted woman, an emblem of the eastern city of Setif, in the latest in a series of such attacks. less
Photo: AP
ARGEL, Argelia (AP) — Un hombre en Argelia dañó con un mazo la estatua de una mujer con el torso desnudo, que es emblema de la ciudad oriental de Sétif. Se trata del más reciente de una serie de actos vandálicos similares.
El hombre salafista, alguien que se adhiere a la rama conservadora del islam, desfiguró el rostro, los senos y un brazo de la estatua, que está en el centro de una fuente, informó el director de comunicaciones de Sétif, Mohamed Topuiri.
El ministro de Cultura Azzasedine Mihoubi, originario de Sétif, tuiteó que el culpable fue arrestado e insinuó que era el hombre que había vandalizado la misma estatua el año pasado.
La figura de la era colonial es obra del escultor francés Francis Saint Vidal y data de 1889.
En 1997, cuando se propagó la violencia extremista, los islamistas dinamitaron la estatua, que fue reparada en Italia.