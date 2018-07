Image 1 of 1

Minnesota Twins' Mitch Garver watches his RBI double against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Boston.

Photo: Elise Amendola, AP