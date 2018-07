Image 1 of 1

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) gestures during NFL football practice at the team's headquarters Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Photo: Ben Margot, AP