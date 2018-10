FILE - In this Aug 23, 2018 file photo, Kristen Stewart poses for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles to promote her film "Lizzie," a provocative Lizzie Borden biopic. In the year after the downfall of Harvey Weinstein and the rise of #MeToo awareness, women in Hollywood are still processing and evaluating what, if anything, has fundamentally changed in their business _ from the nature of scripts to basic opportunity. Stewart has noticed a greater interest in more female-focused stories in the past year, although notes that there is a certain amount of hypocrisy to it. “I think that a lot of scripts that have probably existed for a long time are now being looked at again,” said Stewart, who is working on her feature directorial debut. “It’s kind of something that I’m totally willing to take advantage of, but you have to be aware of it so you can make fun of it a little bit and then use it to your advantage. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP, File) less