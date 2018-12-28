UK honors cave rescue divers, Twiggy, Monty Python's Palin

LONDON (AP) — British divers who rescued young soccer players trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand are among those being recognized in Britain's New Year's Honors List, along with 1960s model Twiggy and Monty Python star Michael Palin.

Twiggy, a model who shot to stardom during the Beatles era, will become a Dame — the female equivalent of a knight — while Python, whose second career has seen him become an acclaimed travel documentary maker, receives a knighthood.

Jim Carter, who played the acerbic Mr. Carson in "Downton Abbey" is also recognized, as is filmmaker Christopher Nolan, director of "Inception" and "Dunkirk," and best-selling author Philip Pullman, creator of the Dark Materials trilogy.

The list released Friday also names 43 people who responded to extremist attacks in Manchester and London in 2017.