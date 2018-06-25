'Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison, known as 'The Old Man,' dies

This undated image released by History shows Richard Harrison from "Pawn Stars." Harrison's son Rick posted on Facebook, Monday, June 25, 2018, that his father died. He said his father was surrounded by family over the weekend. The Navy veteran opened the Gold & Silver Pawn store in Las Vegas with his son, Rick. The TV show premiered in 2009 and features the Harrisons interacting with customers who are trying to sell or pawn objects. (History via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — "Pawn Stars" patriarch, Richard Benjamin Harrison, who was known as "The Old Man," has died at age 77.

Gold & Silver Pawn's Facebook page posted Monday that Harrison was surrounded by "loving family" this past weekend and died peacefully.

The post said that fans would remember Harrison as a "sometimes grumpy (always loving, however), often wisecracking, and voice of absolute reason" on the History Channel reality show.

The Navy veteran opened the Gold & Silver Pawn store in Las Vegas with his son, Rick. "Pawn Stars" premiered in 2009 and features the Harrisons interacting with customers who are trying to sell or pawn objects that often are unusual or have historic value.

Services are pending.