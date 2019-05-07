Oxygen greenlights Kim Kardashian prison reform documentary

FILE - This Oct. 9, 2018 file photo shows Kim Kardashian West at the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration in New York. Oxygen Media said Tuesday, May 7, 2019, that it has greenlighted a two-hour documentary that will capture Kardashian West's efforts to free prisoners she believes were wrongly accused of crimes.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Oxygen Media has greenlighted a two-hour documentary that will capture Kim Kardashian West's efforts to free prisoners she believes were wrongly accused. It's a move by the network to expand its true-crime programming.

The project has the working title, "Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project." It comes after her disclosure that she's studying to be a lawyer.

Last year, she lobbied the White House for clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, who served more than two decades of a life sentence without parole for non-violent offenses. President Donald Trump commuted her sentence and signed bipartisan legislation that gives judges more discretion when sentencing some drug offenders and boosts prisoner rehabilitation efforts.

Oxygen said in a statement Kardashian West has dedicated "personal resources" to the cause of reform.