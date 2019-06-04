Nielsen's top programs for May 27-June 2

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for May 27-June 2. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. NBA Finals Game 2: Golden State at Toronto, ABC, 13.89 million.

2. NBA Finals Game 1: Golden State at Toronto, ABC, 13.38 million.

3. "NBA Finals Post-Game" (Sunday), ABC, 9.89 million.

4. "America's Got Talent," NBC, 9.75 million.

5. "60 Minutes," CBS, 7.01 million.

6. "NCIS" (Tuesday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 6.14 million.

7. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 6.03 million.

8. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 5.86 million.

9. "NCIS" (Tuesday, 9 p.m.), CBS, 5.58 million.

10. "Songland," NBC, 5.51 million.

11. NHL Stanley Cup Finals Game 1: St. Louis at Boston, NBC, 5.27 million.

12. "Mom," CBS, 5.11 million.

13. "American Ninja Warrior," NBC, 4.84 million.

14. "Life in Pieces," CBS, 4.8 million.

15. "NBA Countdown" (Thursday), ABC, 4.77 million.

16. "Amazing Race," CBS, 4.75 million.

17. "The Bachelorette," ABC, 4.68 million.

18. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 4.52 million.

19. "Blood & Treasure," CBS, 4.23 million.

20. "Whistleblower," CBS, 4.14 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.