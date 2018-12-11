Nick Cannon sees irony in the way Oscars handled Kevin Hart

In this Dec. 10, 2018 photo, Nick Cannon poses for a portrait in New York to promote promoting his new show, "The Masked Singer." (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP) In this Dec. 10, 2018 photo, Nick Cannon poses for a portrait in New York to promote promoting his new show, "The Masked Singer." (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP) Photo: Amy Sussman, Amy Sussman/Invision/AP Photo: Amy Sussman, Amy Sussman/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Nick Cannon sees irony in the way Oscars handled Kevin Hart 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Cannon isn't just defending his friend and fellow comedian Kevin Hart over the Oscars hosting controversy. He's also going after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences itself.

Cannon was one of many cheering the decision to appoint Hart as host of the Feb. 24 telecast but then with dismay watched as his friend voluntarily stepped down following an outcry over past homophobic tweets.

Cannon told The Associated Press on Monday he talked with Hart during the controversy, and said organizers should have done their research before offering Hart the gig.

He also said there's an irony to this situation because he believes the Academy has its own skeletons when it comes to both racism and a lack of diversity.