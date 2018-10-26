Kelly's 'Blackface' remarks amplify Halloween costume debate

PHOENIX (AP) — NBC talk show host Megyn Kelly's comments about blackface on Halloween have reinvigorated a debate over costumes that cross racial lines.

The issue has reverberated across social media, from magazine articles about whether "Black Panther" is an OK costume for white children to protests against costumes that perpetuate Native American stereotypes. Social media debates have focused on whether political correctness is spoiling the spirit of the holiday.

Native American activists demonstrated in front of a Phoenix-based lingerie retailer this week over its peddling of costumes with names like "Chief Wansum Tail."

They say the costumes with fringe and makeshift headdresses are the equivalent of blackface.

The fallout was swift for Kelly, who questioned on her show why dressing up in blackface for Halloween is racist: NBC said Friday it was canceling "Megyn Kelly Today."