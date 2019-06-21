https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/entertainment/television/article/Guest-lineups-for-the-Sunday-news-shows-14029242.php
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas.
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Taped interview with President Donald Trump.
CBS' "Face the Nation" — To be announced.
CNN's "State of the Union" — Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Michael Waltz, R-Fla.
"Fox News Sunday" — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ariz.; Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont.
