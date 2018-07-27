Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.; Reps. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., and Steve Stivers, R-Ohio.

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Sam Nunberg, a former official on Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.; Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Trump.

CNN's "State of the Union" — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu; Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

"Fox News Sunday" — Giuliani; Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.