Fox disciplines employees who set up Trump aide appearance

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel says it is disciplining employees who worked with the Trump administration to craft a "Fox & Friends" interview last year with former EPA administrator Scott Pruitt.

An email exchange showed Pruitt's aides suggesting the interview, passing along "talking points" and given script approval by a Fox producer.

The emails were uncovered in a Freedom of Information Act request by the Sierra Club and first reported by The Daily Beast. The story comes amid questions about the ties between Fox and the administration, where one of Fox's top executives, Bill Shine, works as White House communications director.

Fox would not give details Tuesday about who was being disciplined or what was happening to them, citing confidentiality in personnel matters.