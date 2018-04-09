Fox News host: Graphic posted at wrong point of show

NEW YORK (AP) — A Fox News host says that a graphic showing the station lagging other cable news networks in trustworthiness was taken down because it was posted at the wrong time.

"Media Buzz" host Howard Kurtz said on Facebook Monday that the graphic was posted out of sequence. It was later used on the show.

Kurtz was talking about a Monmouth University poll about whether the media regularly or occasionally report fake news.

But the graphic showed results from another question about trust in cable news outlets. Fox News was last at 30 percent.

The Associated Press earlier reported that Kurtz ordered the graphic be taken down, but did not note that it was used again moments later.

This story has been corrected to show that the graphic was taken down because it was used during the wrong segment, and was used again on the show.