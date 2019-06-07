Adam Scott relishes putting women first in 'Big Little Lies'

Shailene Woodley, from left, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep attend the premiere of HBO's "Big Little Lies" season two at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) less Shailene Woodley, from left, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep attend the premiere of HBO's "Big Little Lies" season two at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan ... more Photo: Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Photo: Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Adam Scott relishes putting women first in 'Big Little Lies' 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Scott sees change ahead for his "Big Little Lies" character.

Scott plays husband Ed to Reese Witherspoon's Madeline in the hit HBO series that returns Sunday with seven new episodes.

Without providing any spoilers, Scott says Ed begins to define himself other than as a husband.

"Big Little Lies" has made its female characters the focus, with men mostly playing supporting roles.

Scott said it's time for men to be part of such shows, and he's glad to be part of "Big Little Lies."

The series, which also stars Nicole Kidman as Celeste, adds Meryl Streep as her mother-in-law.