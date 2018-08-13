Woods' charge, Koepka's win drive strong PGA ratings





Photo: Brynn Anderson, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 Brooks Koepka holds the Wanamaker Trophy after he won the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in St. Louis. Brooks Koepka holds the Wanamaker Trophy after he won the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in St. Louis. Photo: Brynn Anderson, AP Image 2 of 2 Tiger Woods celebrates after making a birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in St. Louis. Tiger Woods celebrates after making a birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in St. Louis. Photo: Brynn Anderson, AP Woods' charge, Koepka's win drive strong PGA ratings 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — The charge by Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship and the two-shot victory by Brooks Koepka drew the highest final-round coverage for the major in nine years.

CBS Sports said Monday that Sunday's round at Bellerive drew a rating of 6.1 and share of 14 — up 69 percent from last year.

The top viewership market was St. Louis (11.5/24), site of the year's last major. Fort Myers, Florida, was next, followed by Kansas City, Missouri; Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida; Dayton, Ohio; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

Ratings represent the percentage of all homes with televisions tuned to a program. Shares represent the percentage of all homes with TVs in use at the time.

Woods won the most recent of his 14 major championships at the 2008 U.S. Open. The following year, he lost a 54-hole lead in a major for the first time when Y.E. Yang beat him at the PGA Championship.