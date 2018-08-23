WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Best-Selling Books Week Ended August 19th.

FICTION

1. "Texas Ranger" by James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

2. "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas Balzer & Bray (Harperteen)

3. "The President is Missing" by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

4. "Tailspin" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

5. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

6. "Happy Dreamer" by Peter H. Reynolds (Orchard Books)

7. "The Outsider" by Stephen King (Scribner)

8. "Feared: A Rosato & DiNunzio Novel" by Lisa Scottline (St. Martin's Press)

9. "Oh, The Places You'll Go!" by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

10. "Dog Man and Cat Kid" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

NONFICTION

1. "Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

2. "Unhinged: An Insider's Account" by Omarosa Newman Manigault (Gallery Books)

3. "The Russia Hoax" by Gregg Jarrett (Broadside)

4. "Run Fast. Cook Fast. Eat Slow" by Shalane Flanagan (Rodale Books)

5. "Magnolia Table" by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)

6. "Liars, Leakers and Liberals" by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

7. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

8. "StrengthsFinder 2.0" by Tom Rath (Gallup Press)

9. "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

10. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Crazy Rich Asians" by Kevin Kwan (Doubleday)

2. "Texas Ranger" by James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

3. "Feared" by Lisa Scottline (St. Martin's Press)

4. "Richer Than Sin" by Meghan March (Meghan March)

5. "At the Water's Edge" by Sara Gruen (Random House)

6. "China Rich Girlfriend" by Kevin Kwam (Knopf Doubleday)

7. "Whiteout" by Ken Follet (Penguin)

8. "Stolen Prey" by John Sandford (Penguin)

9. "Tailspin" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

10. "The President is Missing" by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Unhinged" by Omarosa Newman Manigault (Gallery Books)

2. "Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

3. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

4. "The Leangains Method" by Martin Berkhan (Martin Berkhan)

5. "Life in a Medieval Castle" by Joseph Gies & Frances Gies (HarperCollins)

6. "King Leopold's Ghost" by Adam Hochschild (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

7. "The Russia Hoax" by Gregg Jarrett (Broadside)

8. "The Worst Hard Time" by Timothy Egan (Hoghton Mifflin Harcourt)

9. "Mountains Beyond Mountains" by Tracy Kidder (Random House)

10. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 percent of the nation's book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.