Tokyo 2020 names director for opening and closing ceremonies

TOKYO (AP) — A renowned actor in traditional Japanese theater has been named creative director for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The organizing committee announced Monday that Mansai Nomura will oversee all four ceremonies as chief executive creative director.

Generations of his family have been involved in a form of theater called "kyogen" for 250 years. Nomura has also appeared in Japanese movies and directed modern plays in Japan and overseas.

Tokyo 2020 named movie director Takashi Yamazaki as executive creative director for the two Olympic ceremonies, and ad agency owner Hiroshi Sasaki as executive creative director for the Paralympic events.

Sasaki was behind the segment at the closing ceremony of the Rio Games that featured the Japanese prime minister as the Super Mario game character.