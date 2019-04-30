The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending April 28, 2019:

1. The Mule (2018)

2. Glass

3. Avengers: Infinity War

4. The Avengers

5. Bumblebee

6. Vice

7. Escape Room

8. Aquaman (2018)

9. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

10. Avengers: Age of Ultron

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Mid90s

2. On the Basis of Sex

3. Arctic

4. Drunk Parents

5. Hotel Artemis

6. Under the Silver Lake

7. The Rewrite

8. The Wife

9. Eating You Alive

10. Here and Now

