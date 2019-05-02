Starz drama, actress bring black lady-in-waiting to life

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fidelity to facts might seem to dictate that characters in royal-obsessed British costume dramas be uniformly white.

But the creators of Starz's drama series "The Spanish Princess" took a different approach. In telling the story of Catherine of Aragon, they brought people of color out of historical obscurity and into focus.

That meant a role and a challenge for British actress Stephanie Levi-John, who is of African-Caribbean descent.

In the eight-episode series debuting Sunday, Levi-John plays a black woman known as Lina, a lady-in-waiting to Catherine in Spain and then England.

With scant historical information about Lina available, the actress says she relied on the script to develop her character.

Her goal was to treat the real-life Lina's memory with respect, Levi-John said.