Spokesman: Montel Williams hospitalized after workout

Photo: Danny Johnston, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2012 file photo, television personality Montell Williams is interviewed at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., before an appearance in support of a ballot measure that would legalize medical marijuana in the state. Williams was taken to a hospital after a workout at a New York City gym. His spokesman tweeted that anyone who knows the 61-year-old television personality knows that Williams is an exercise enthusiast. But the spokesman says on Thursday, May 31, 2018, Williams “overdid it” and he was admitted to the hospital out of “an abundance of caution.” less FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2012 file photo, television personality Montell Williams is interviewed at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., before an appearance in support of a ballot measure that would ... more Photo: Danny Johnston, AP Spokesman: Montel Williams hospitalized after workout 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK CITY (AP) — Montel Williams has been taken to a hospital after a workout at a New York City gym.

Williams' spokesman tweeted that anyone who knows the 61-year-old television personality knows that Williams is an exercise enthusiast. The spokesman said Thursday that Williams "over did it" and was admitted to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

The spokesman says Williams is doing well and anticipates being discharged soon.

The spokesman did not say which hospital Williams was taken to.

Williams was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999.