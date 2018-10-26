Sinead O'Connor announces conversion to Islam

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2014 file photo, Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs during the Italian State RAI TV program "Che Tempo che Fa", in Milan, Italy. 51-year old O'Connor has announced Friday Oct. 26, 2018, that she has converted to Islam and said she has changed her name to Shuhada' Davitt. less FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2014 file photo, Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs during the Italian State RAI TV program "Che Tempo che Fa", in Milan, Italy. 51-year old O'Connor has announced Friday Oct. 26, ... more Photo: Antonio Calanni, AP Photo: Antonio Calanni, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Sinead O'Connor announces conversion to Islam 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — Irish singer Sinead O'Connor has announced she has converted to Islam and said she has changed her name to Shuhada' Davitt.

The 51-year-old has been posting selfies of herself wearing hijabs on Twitter in recent days, as well as a video in which she sang the Azan, or call to prayer.

She tweeted on Oct. 19: "This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim. This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian's journey. All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant."

The singer ripped up a picture of Pope John Paul II during a Saturday Night Live appearance in 1992 as a protest against the Catholic Church.

In recent years she has openly spoken about her mental health issues.