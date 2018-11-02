Shakira inaugurates building of 2 schools in native Colombia

Colombian pop star Shakira posses with children after laying the cornerstone for a school her Barefoot Foundation will build in the Aranjuez neighborhood of Cartagena, Colombia, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Shakira has laid the cornerstones for two schools in her native Colombia as she wraps up a five-month world tour that included stops in Germany, Brazil and the United States.

The famous pop singer and philanthropist visited the historic city of Cartagena on Friday and laid down the first bricks for a school that will serve around 1,000 children. She then rushed to her hometown of Barranquilla where she inaugurated construction of a similar facility in front of dozens of adoring fans.

The construction of the schools will be financed by Pies Descalzos, a foundation run by Shakira that currently manages three schools for underprivileged children.

Shakira concludes her El Dorado world tour on Saturday in Bogota, where she will sing at a venue that fits 35,000 people.