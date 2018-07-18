Russian rarity revived at Bard College

This photo provided by Bard Fisher Center, from top, Nadezdah Babintseva, Efim Zavalny and Olga Tolkmit perform in "Demon." A rarely performed Russian opera about a demon that falls in love with a beautiful girl is getting a production this summer at Bard College. "Demon," composed by Anton Rubinstein in 1871, is being directed by Thaddeus Strassberger, who considers it an unjustly neglected work. (Maria Varanova/Bard Fisher Center via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A rarely performed Russian opera about a demon that falls in love with a beautiful girl is getting a production this summer at Bard College.

"Demon," composed by Anton Rubinstein in 1871, is being directed by Thaddeus Strassberger, who considers it an unjustly neglected work.

Strassberger said he's happy that "99 percent of people coming to Bard will be seeing it for the first time" because that means they won't bring preconceptions about what to expect.

Bard College, about 90 miles north of New York City, is host to an annual arts festival called SummerScape.