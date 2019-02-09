Rising British rapper Cadet killed in late-night car crash

LONDON (AP) — U.K. hip-hop stars have paid tribute to rising rapper Cadet, who was killed in a car crash early Saturday on the way to a performance in central England.

Management of the 28-year-old musician says he was a passenger in a taxi that collided with another vehicle near Keele University, where he was due to perform a late-night gig.

Staffordshire Police says a 28-year-old man died in a two-car collision at about 1:30 a.m. in the village of Betley, 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of London. The drivers of both vehicles were seriously hurt.

The up-and-coming London musician had amassed millions of views on YouTube, and was booked to play at this summer's Wireless Festival.

On Instagram, the family of the rapper, whose real name is Blaine Cameron Johnson, thanked fans for their support and promised to "share with you any information as and when we can."

Rapper Krept, Cadet's cousin, posted on Instagram: "I am so so broken right now cuz. I love you and i am so proud of you. You finally started getting the recognition you deserved."

Musician and producer Example tweeted: "Smiling nonstop when I was with you, first time we met I felt as if I'd known you my whole life. Mad humble guy. RIP Cadet."