Pucks and ponies abroad: Olczyk to work first Royal Ascot

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 15, 2012, file photo, hockey greats Mike Modano, left, and Eddie Olczyk shake hands before the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2012 induction dinner in Dallas.

Eddie Olczyk (OHL'-chuk) already bounces back and forth during the spring between the NHL playoffs and horse racing's Triple Crown.

Now he's adding a new stop on his pucks and ponies tour.

Olczyk will go from the broadcast booth at Boston's TD Garden for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to Ascot Racecourse in England to work his first Royal Ascot. He and fellow American Britney Eurton will join British broadcaster Nick Luck for the NBC Sports telecast of Europe's biggest horse racing festival, which runs from June 18-22.

It's a long way but a short turnaround from his seat for the Blues-Bruins Game 7 on Wednesday night to the glistening track about an hour outside London.

Olczyk is in his fifth year doing horse racing for NBC and 13th at the Stanley Cup Final.

