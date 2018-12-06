List of nominees for 76th Golden Globe Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A list of nominees for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Thursday in Beverly Hills, California, by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

FILM:

Drama: "Black Panther," ''BlacKkKlansman," ''Bohemian Rhapsody," ''If Beale Street Could Talk," ''A Star Is Born."

Actress, Drama: Glenn Close, "The Wife"; Lady Gaga, "A Star is Born"; Nicole Kidman, "Destroyer"; Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"; Rosamund Pike, "A Private War."

Actor, Drama: Bradley Cooper, "A Star is Born"; Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"; Lucas Hedges, "Boy Erased"; Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"; John David Washington, "BlacKkKlansman."

Comedy or Musical: "Crazy Rich Asians," ''The Favourite," ''Green Book," ''Mary Poppins Returns," ''Vice."

Actress, Comedy or Musical: Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns"; Olivia Colman, "The Favorite"; Elsie Fisher, "Eighth Grade"; Charlize Theron, "Tully"; Constance Wu, "Crazy Rich Asians."

Actor, Comedy or Musical: Christian Bale, "Vice"; Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Mary Poppins Returns"; Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"; Robert Redford, "The Old Man & the Gun"; John C. Reilly, "Stan & Ollie."

Animated Film: "Incredibles 2," ''Isle of Dogs," ''Mirai," ''Ralph Breaks the Internet," ''Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

Foreign Language: "Capernaum," ''Girl," ''Never Look Away," ''Roma," ''Shoplifters."

Actress-Supporting Role, Motion Picture: Amy Adams, "Vice"; Claire Foy, "First Man"; Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"; Emma Stone, "The Favourite"; Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite."

Actor-Supporting Role, Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"; Timothee Chalamet, "Beautiful Boy"; Adam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman"; Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"; Sam Rockwell, "Vice."

Director, Motion Picture: Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"; Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"; Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"; Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"; Adam McKay, "Vice."

Screenplay, Motion Picture: Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"; Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, "The Favourite"; Barry Jenkins, "If Beale Street Could Talk"; Adam McKay, "Vice"; Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, "Green Book."

Original Score, Motion Picture: Marco Beltrami, "A Quiet Place"; Alexandre Desplat, "Isle of Dogs"; Ludwig Goransson, "Black Panther"; Justin Hurwitz, "First Man"; Marc Shaiman, "Mary Poppins Returns."

Original Song, Motion Picture: "All The Stars," ''Black Panther"; "Girl in the Movies," ''Dumplin"; "Requiem for a Private War" from "A Private War"; "Revelation," ''Boy Erased"; "Shallow," ''A Star Is Born."

TELEVISION:

Drama: "The Americans," ''Bodyguard," ''Homecoming," ''Killing Eve," ''Pose."

Actress, TV Series-Drama: Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"; Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"; Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"; Julia Roberts, "Homecoming"; Keri Russell, "The Americans."

Actor, TV Series-Drama: Jason Bateman, "Ozark"; Stephan James, "Homecoming"; Richard Madden, "Bodyguard"; Billy Porter, "Pose"; Matthew Rhys, "The Americans."

TV Series, Musical or Comedy: "Barry," ''The Good Place," ''Kidding," ''The Kominsky Method," ''The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Actress, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Kristen Bell, "The Good Place"; Candice Bergen, "Murphy Brown"; Alison Brie, "GLOW"; Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Debra Messing, "Will & Grace."

Actor, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Sacha Baron Cohen, "Who Is America"; Jim Carrey, "Kidding"; Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"; Donald Glover, "Atlanta"; Bill Hader, "Barry."

TV Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: "The Alienist," ''The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story," ''Escape at Dannemora," ''Sharp Objects," ''A Very English Scandal."

Actress, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"; Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"; Connie Britton, "Dirty John"; Laura Dern, "The Tale"; Regina King, "Seven Seconds."

Actor, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"; Daniel Bruhl, "The Alienist"; Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"; Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose"; Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal."

Actress, Supporting Role, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"; Penelope Cruz, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"; Thandie Newton, "Westworld"; Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale."

Actor, Supporting Role, Series, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"; Kieran Culkin, "Succession"; Edgar Ramirez, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"; Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"; Henry Winkler, "Barry."