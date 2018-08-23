PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

Best-selling Books Week Ending 8/19/18

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Texas Ranger" by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle (Little, Brown)

2. "The President is Missing" by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

3. "Tailspin" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

4. "The Outsider" by Stephen King (Scribner)

5. "Feared" by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin's)

6. "Cottage by the Sea" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

7. "Paradox" by Catherine Coulter (Gallery Books)

8. "The Other Woman" by Daniel Silva (Harper)

9. "An Unwanted Guest" by Shari Lapena (Viking/Dorman)

10. "The Money Shot" by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

11. "The Perfect Couple" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

12. "The Good Fight" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

13. "Serpentine" by Laurell K. Hamilton (Berkley)

14. "When Life Gives You Lululemons" by Lauren Weisberger (Simon & Schuster)

15. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

2. "Unhinged" by Omarosa Manigault Newman (Gallery)

3. "The Russia Hoax" by Gregg Jarrett (Broadside)

4. "Run Fast. Cook Fast. Eat Slow" by Shalane Flanagan and Elyse Kopecky (Rodale)

5. "Magnolia Table" by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)

6. "Liars, Leakers and Liberals" by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

7. "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

8. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

9. "Death of a Nation" by Dinesh D'Souza (All Points)

10. "House of Trump, House of Putin" by Craig Unger (Dutton)

11. "Unshakable Hope" by Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson)

12. "Everything Trump Touches Dies" by Rick Wilson (Free Press)

13. "The Soul of America" by Jon Meacham (Random House)

14. "Indianapolis" by Vincent/Vladic (Simon & Schuster)

15. "Dopesick" by Beth Macy (Little, Brown)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Origin" by Dan Brown (Anchor)

2. "Past Perfect" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. "You Will Pay" by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

4. "The Rooster Bar" by John Grisham (Dell)

5. "End Game" by David Baldacci (Vision)

6. "Dark in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Paperbacks)

7. "Wanted: Perfect Partner" by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

8. "The Late Show" by Michael Connelly (Grand Central Publishing)

9. "Into the Water" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

10. "Enigma" by Catherine Coulter (Pocket)

11. "Sharp Objects" (movie tie-in) by Gillian Flynn (Broadway)

12. "Legion of Fire" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

13. "Endless Summer" by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

14. "Murder in Paradise" by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

15. "Two by Two" by Nicholas Sparks (Vision)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "Elinor Oliphant is Completely Fine" by Gail Honeyman (Penguin)

2. "Rich People Problems" by Kevin Kwan (Anchor)

3. "Less" by Andrew Sean Greer (Back Bay)

4. "Crazy Rich Asians" (movie tie-in) by Kevin Kwan (Anchor)

5. "Instant Pot Miracle" (HMH)

6. "Origin" by Dan Brown (Anchor)

7. "Y is for Yesterday" by Sue Grafton (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

8. "Fifty Fifty" by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central Publishing)

9. "A Column of Fire" by Ken Follett (Penguin)

10. "The Sun and Her Flowers" by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMell)

11. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial)

12. "Everybody, Always" by Bob Goff (Thomas Nelson)

13. "Desired by God" by Van Moody (Nelson)

14. "Pachinko" by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central Publishing)

15. "The Rooster Bar" by John Grisham (Bantam)

