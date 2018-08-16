PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

Best-selling Books Week Ending 8/12/18

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Tailspin" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

2. "The President is Missing" by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

3. "Serpentine" by Laurell K. Hamilton (Berkley)

4. "The Outsider" by Stephen King (Scribner)

5. "Paradox" by Catherine Coulter (Gallery Books)

6. "Cottage by the Sea" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

7. "The Other Woman" by Daniel Silva (Harper)

8. "The Money Shot" by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

9. "An Unwanted Guest" by Shari Lapena (Viking/Dorman)

10. "The Perfect Couple" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

11. "Spymaster" by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

12. "The Good Fight" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

13. "When Life Gives You Lululemons" by Lauren Weisberger (Simon & Schuster)

14. "All We Ever Wanted" by Emily Griffin (Ballantine)

15. "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

2. "The Russia Hoax" by Gregg Jarrett (Broadside)

3. "Liars, Leakers and Liberals" by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

4. "Magnolia Table" by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)

5. "Unshakable Hope" by Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson)

6. "Death of a Nation" by Dinesh D'Souza (All Points)

7. "Everything Trump Touches Dies" by Rick Wilson (Free Press)

8. "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

9. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

10. "The Donald J Trump Presidential Twitter Library" by The Daily Show.. (Random/Spiegel & Grau)

11. "The Gutfeld Monologues" by Greg Gutfeld (Threshold Editions)

12. "Dopesick" by Beth Macy (Little, Brown)

13. "Indianapolis" by Vincent/Vladic (Simon & Schuster)

14. "Calypso" by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

15. "Unfu*k Yourself" by Gary John Bishop (HarperOne)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Origin" by Dan Brown (Anchor)

2. "You Will Pay" by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

3. "Dark in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Paperbacks)

4. "Past Perfect" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

5. "End Game" by David Baldacci (Vision)

6. "Wanted: Perfect Partner" by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

7. "The Rooster Bar" by John Grisham (Dell)

8. "Enigma" by Catherine Coulter (Pocket)

9. "Legion of Fire" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

10. "Endless Summer" by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

11. "The Late Show" by Michael Connelly (Grand Central Publishing)

12. "Murder in Paradise" by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

13. "Pale as Death" by Heather Graham (Harlequin MIRA)

14. "Sharp Objects" (Movie tie-in) by Gillian Flynn (Broadway)

15. "Two by Two" by Nicholas Sparks (Vision)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "Elinor Oliphant is Completely Fine" by Gail Honeyman (Penguin)

2. "Less" by Andrew Sean Greer (Back Bay)

3. "Origin" by Dan Brown (Anchor)

4. "Y is for Yesterday" by Sue Grafton (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

5. "Instant Pot Miracle" (HMH)

6. "A Column of Fire" by Ken Follett (Penguin)

7. "Crazy Rich Asians" by Kevin Kwan (Anchor)

8. "Rich People Problems" by Kevin Kwan (Anchor)

9. "My Hero Academia, Vol. 4" by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

10. "Fifty Fifty" by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central Publishing)

11. "The Sun and Her Flowers" by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMell)

12. "Everybody, Always" by Bob Goff (Thomas Nelson)

13. "Triple Homicide" by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

14. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial)

15. "Pachinko" by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central Publishing)

