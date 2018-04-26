PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

Best-selling Books Week Ending 4/22/18

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "The Fallen" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

2. "After Anna" by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin's Press)

3. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celest Ng (Penguin)

4. "Noir" by Christopher Moore (William Morrow)

5. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

6. "I've Got My Eyes on You" by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)

7. "Shoot First" by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

8. "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Press)

9. "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

10. "Red Alert" by James Patterson and Marshall Karp (Little, Brown)

11. "Circe" by Madeline Miller (Little, Brown)

12. "The Disappeared" by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

13. "The Overstory" by Richard Powers (Norton)

14. "Accidental Heroes" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

15. "The Sixth Day" by Catherine Coulter and J.T. Ellison (Gallery Books)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "A Higher Loyalty" by James Comey (Flatiron Books)

2. "Fascism: A Warning" by Madeleine Albright (Harper)

3. "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

4. "The Clean 20" by Ian K. Smith (St. Martin's Press)

5. "Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

6. "I've Been Thinking..." by Maria Shriver (Pamela Dorman Books)

7. "Russian Roulette" by Michael Isikiff and David Corn (Twelve)

8. "Killing the Deep State" by Jeerome R. Corsi (Humanix)

9. "The Plant Paradox Cookbook" by Steven R. Gundry (HarperWave)

10. "Fire and Fury" by Michael Wolff (Holt)

11. "Giada's Italy" by Giada De Laurentiis (Clarkson Potter)

12. "Dodging Energy Vampires" by Christiane Northrup (Hay House)

13. "Embraced" by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

14. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

15. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "The Right Time" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. "Camino Island" by John Grisham (Dell)

3. "Golden Prey" by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

4. "All by Myself, Alone" by Mary Higgins Clark (Pocket)

5. "The Good Daughter" by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

6. "White Lace and Promises" by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

7. "Welcome to Moonlight Harbor" by Sheila Roberts (Mira)

8. "Tom Clancy: Point of Contact" by Mike Maden (Berkley)

9. "16th Seduction" by Patterson/Paetro (Vision)

10. "Fat Tuesday" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

11. "The Whispering Room" by Dean Koontz (Bantam)

12. "The Fix" by David Baldacci (Vision)

13. "No Safe Secret" by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

14. "Proof of Life" by J.A. Jance (William Morrow)

15. "Cowboy's Redemption" by B.J. Daniels (Marlequin)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "Everybody, Always" by Bob Goff (Thomas Nelson)

2. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Vintage)

3. "The Sun and Her Flowers" by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMell)

4. "The People vs. Alex Cross" by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

5. "End Game" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

6. "The Lying Game" by Ruth Ware (Scout)

7. "Camino Island" by John Grisham (Dell)

8. "Small Great Things" by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

9. "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware (Scout)

10. "Pachinko" by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central Publishing)

11. "Multicooker Perfection" (America's Test Kitchen)

12. "Ready Player One" (movie tie-in) by Ernest Cline (Broadway Books)

13. "We Were the Lucky Ones" by Georgia Hunter (Penguin)

14. "My Dear Hamilton" by Dray/Kamole (William Morrow)

15. "Norse Mythology" by Neil Gaiman (Horton)

Copyright 5/8 2018 Publishers Weekly, powered by NPD BookScan 5/8 2018 NPD Group.