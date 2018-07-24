PGA chief Pete Bevacqua takes NBC role

PGA of America chief executive Pete Bevacqua is leaving to take a new position as president of NBC Sports Group.

Bevacqua has been the chief executive of the PGA of America since 2012. He is expected to leave the PGA of America on Aug. 13, the day after the PGA Championship in St. Louis.

The network said Tuesday that Bevacqua will oversee programming, marketing, digital properties, regional networks and all golf business. That includes the Ryder Cup in France. He will report to Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBC Broadcasting and Sports.

Bevacqua previously was the chief business officer for the USGA.

According to a letter to the 29,000 PGA members, John Easterbrook will take over as interim CEO.