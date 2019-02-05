Often overlooked, evening news shows have loyal fans

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The evening news may be one of television's most overlooked institutions, but the programs are still looked at.

Between them, the newscasts anchored by David Muir, Lester Holt and Jeff Glor were seen by an average of 26.9 million viewers each weeknight last week. If they were seen in prime time, which begins at 8 p.m., both ABC's "World News Tonight" and NBC's "Nightly News" would qualify as top 10 shows last week.

Their audiences are older, which makes them far from trendy, but loyal. And the cold, dark evenings of mid-winter tend to be their most-watched time of the year.

Muir's broadcast usually leads in the ratings, as it did last week.