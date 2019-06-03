Missing Lewis Chessmen piece found, will be auctioned July 2

LONDON (AP) — A medieval chess piece purchased for 5 pounds ($7.50) by an antiques dealer in Scotland in 1964 has been found to be one of the famous medieval Lewis Chessmen and is expected to bring more than 600,000 pounds ($670,000) when auctioned by Sotheby's.

The Lewis Chessmen were discovered in 1831 in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland. Regarded as among the finest medieval chess pieces, most are on display in The British Museum in London and the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh.

Some 93 pieces were found at the time, with five pieces missing. The piece to be auctioned July 2 is the first additional piece to be found.

Sotheby's Alexander Kader said Monday the find is "one of the most exciting and personal rediscoveries to have been made during my career."