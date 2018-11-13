Michael Buble returns with 'love' album after 2-year break

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Michael Buble says though his cancer-stricken son aspires to have superhuman powers, he's already a superhero in his eyes.

Buble says Noah, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, is "my superhero." He adds that his 5-year-old is "literally the greatest, strongest, (and) most beautiful thing I've ever been a part of."

Buble took a two-year break from the public to focus on his son's treatment and spend more time with his family. He says in time things got back to normal with Noah beginning kindergarten.

Now, the Grammy-winning singer returns to music with his 10th album, "love," out on Friday. Buble ultimately found his groove after inviting some of his band members to his home for a jam session.