Lana Del Rey nixes Israel concert after Palestinian pressure

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018 file photo, Lana Del Rey arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. Del Rey has canceled her planned performance at an Israeli music festival after pressure from Palestinian boycott activists. In a Twitter message late Friday, Aug. 31, Del Rey says she is delaying "until a time when I can schedule visits for both my Israeli and Palestinian fans." It wasn’t clear whether it was a direct response to the BDS movement’s boycott call. Still, it marked a setback for Israel, which aims to prevent politics from infiltrating the arts. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018 file photo, Lana Del Rey arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. Del Rey has canceled her planned performance at an Israeli music festival ... more Photo: Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Photo: Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Lana Del Rey nixes Israel concert after Palestinian pressure 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

JERUSALEM (AP) — Singer Lana Del Rey has canceled her planned performance at an Israeli music festival after pressure from Palestinian boycott activists.

In a Twitter message late Friday, Del Rey says she is delaying "until a time when I can schedule visits for both my Israeli and Palestinian fans." It wasn't clear whether it was a direct response to the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement's boycott call. Still, it marked a setback for Israel, which aims to prevent politics from infiltrating the arts.

Del Rey was to headline the inaugural Meteor Festival in northern Israel next week.

BDS urges businesses, artists and universities to sever ties with Israel. It says it's a nonviolent way to promote the Palestinian cause. But Israel says it masks a more far-reaching aim to delegitimize or destroy the Jewish state.