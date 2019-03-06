Kelly interview becomes a spotlight moment for Gayle King

This image provided by CBS shows R. Kelly being interviewed by Gayle King on "CBS This Morning" Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Chicago. The R&B singer gave his first interview since being charged last month with sexually abusing four females dating back to 1998, including three underage girls. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. (CBS via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Gayle King's composure with an emotional R. Kelly about the sex abuse charges against him may have garnered more attention than his comments on the matter.

King proved unflappable as a crying Kelly leaped up in anger. In the excerpt aired on "CBS This Morning" on Wednesday, she didn't flinch from challenging the singer as he denied multiple allegations that he sexually abused underage girls and was controlling in his relationships. She drew praise for her performance.

Her best friend Oprah Winfrey urged CBS News to make the full 80-minute conversation with Kelly available. CBS later announced that it will air a prime-time special on Friday based on the interview.

One tweeter, Yamiche Alcindor of the PBS "NewsHour" show, wrote that King was teaching a master's class in interviewing.